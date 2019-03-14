Duo for Web gets featured on Google Search homepage, Chrome new tab page

Just a couple of weeks ago, Google launched the ability to perform Duo calls on the web. Now, the company is featuring that new ability with advertisements on the Google.com homepage and also on Chrome’s new tab page.

If you visit Google.com today or launch a new tab in the Chrome browser, a small blurb will be present which directs your attention to the freshly launched Duo for Web portal.

Google briefly advertises how Duo makes high-quality video calls simple to get users interested in the new service. Of course, Duo has been available on smartphones for quite some time and is becoming quite popular, but the web client is brand new and, technically, hasn’t even gotten a proper announcement as of yet.

New! Make simple, high quality video calls with Google Duo on your computer

Regardless, it’s good to see Google pushing Duo in such a big way. It’s really not all that often that the company advertises anything in this manner, so clearly it shows how much power is being put behind the service.

Google Duo on Search homepage (left), Chrome new tab page (right)

👀 Google Duo for Web featured on https://t.co/R2rZlduqrY today (in the US) pic.twitter.com/aIHq1q3Vft — Justin Uberti (@juberti) March 14, 2019

