Google Pay now supports Mobile myki transit cards in Australia w/ upcoming Maps integration

Last year, the rebranded Google Pay added a slew of new features, including passes and transit cards. The payment app now supports Mobile myki in Australia with a number of smart features, while the app recently added a Material Theme account switcher.

Mobile myki covers Melbourne and regional Victoria’s trains, trams, and buses, with users now able to add the transit card into Google Pay. This will provide real-time information like balance, recent transactions, and low balance notifications.

Passengers will be able to buy Full fare, Concession, Child, and Senior Mobile mykis, with auto load from Google Pay and top-ups in Google Maps coming soon. That latter integration will also list your current balance when planning a trip in Maps.

Like with other credit or debit cards in Pay, users do not have to manually select Mobile myki before tapping their device pass to a turnstile. Bringing an Android 5.0+ or higher phone in close proximity will automatically scan the loaded transit card. Signing up for a Mobile myki card is free, but a minimum $10 initial top-up is required.

Meanwhile, Google Pay for Android recently added a Material Theme account switcher in the top-right corner of the Home, Payment, Passes, and Send tabs. Tapping your profile will slide a sheet with all your on-device Google Accounts for faster switching compared to before. This follows several other Google apps like Contacts and Drive in recent weeks.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: