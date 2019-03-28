LG G8 ThinQ arrives in the US on April 11th, pre-orders tomorrow, pricing from $819

The LG G8 ThinQ was announced just a few days after the Galaxy S10, but the new flagship still isn’t on sale. Today, LG has announced that the LG G8 ThinQ will see a release in the United States on April 11th as well as confirming the official price and pre-orders.

In a press release today, LG has confirmed the date when its G8 ThinQ will go on sale. Starting April 11th, the device will be available in the States in Aurora Black, Platinum Gray, and Carmine Red. The device will be available both unlocked and from all major carriers.

Of course, no matter where you buy the LG G8 ThinQ, you’ll get the same Snapdragon 855 processor, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, “Crystal Sound” OLED display, Hand ID, and the 12MP/16MP rear camera array. Credit where it’s due as well, LG is undercutting the Galaxy S10 by starting pricing for the LG G8 ThinQ at $819.

