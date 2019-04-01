April security patch rolling out to Google Pixel, factory images and OTAs live

Following last month’s update with functional updates for the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, the April security patch is now rolling out to Pixel phones. The latest Made by Google devices continue to see Bluetooth and AOD-related improvements.

There are 11 issues resolved in the April security patch dated 2019-04-01 and 78 for 2019-04-05. Vulnerabilities range from high to critical, with the most severe relating to the media framework and a remote attacker possibly executing arbitrary code through a crafted file.

In the Android Security & Privacy 2018 Year in Review, Google notes that “no critical security vulnerabilities affecting the Android platform were publicly disclosed without a security update or mitigation available for Android devices.” Additionally, there was an 84% year-over-year jump in security patches during Q4 2018 compared to the prior year.

According to Google, no users were affected by these security issues in April. Meanwhile, it appears that the Pixel C has finally been dropped from updates, with no Android 8.1 security patch for April. The early Google tablet received four additional months of updates after its patch guarantee.

The dedicated bulletin for Google’s phones and tablets lists no security fixes and four functional updates.

The full download and OTA links for the April security patch are below. If you need help, check out our guides on how to flash a factory or OTA image.

Android 9.0

