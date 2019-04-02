Google News 5.10 hints at in-app crosswords, more sports coverage [APK Insight]

Relaunched last May at I/O 2018, the Material Theme and AI-powered Google News will be one year old next month. Besides text, images, and videos, an upcoming addition to Google News might be crosswords. Google News 5.10 also details possible work on more sports coverage.

Crosswords

Print newspapers are famous for puzzles, with the NYT Crossword being a particularly storied part of the paper that has since evolved into a mobile app. Google News 5.10 reveals work on a “Crossword” that can be completed right within the app.

This built-in nature is reflected by a button to “Clear” any answers that have already been entered, and a “Fill answers” option if a puzzle was too hard. This feature is not yet live, and crosswords are the only puzzle referenced in Google News 5.10.

<string name=”crossword”>Crossword</string> <string name=”clear_puzzle”>Clear puzzle</string> <string name=”fill_answers”>Fill answers</string>

Sports

Google News already has pages for baseball, basketball, football, and soccer teams which includes schedules, standings, and players. However, topic pages for competitions and exhibitions are often just a news feed unless its special coverage. Version 5.10 points to more detailed entries that could note the “Champion” and “Semi-finalist.”

<string name=”champion”>Champion</string> <string name=”semi_finalist”>Semi-finalist</string>

This comes as several seasons are coming to a close, while the added terminology for various standings could also reflect that more sports and competitions are being added to Google News.

<string name=”eliminated”>Eliminated</string> <string name=”line_help_legend_lost”>Lost</string> <string name=”line_help_legend_tie”>Tied</string> <string name=”line_help_legend_win”>Won</string> <string name=”lost_against”>Lost against</string> <string name=”tied_with”>Tied with</string> <string name=”won_against”>Won against</string>

