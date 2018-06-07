Google adds floating live scores on Android, new Search/News features for 2018 World Cup

Back in March, our APK Insight into the Google app spotted a “pinned” floating sports score feature in development. The feature was officially unveiled today as part of the company’s wide-ranging coverage of the 2018 World Cup kicking off later this month.

Google Search has long featured live sports scores with play-by-plays for each match, as well as the entire competition. For the football event, Google touts a “new experience for exploring group tables, stats and trending players.” Additionally, within 30 minutes of each game ending, video recaps featuring goals and highlights will be available from select broadcasters.

Meanwhile, live matches will see an expanded timeline feature that includes in-game moments, live images, stats, tweets, insights, and more. Other information includes team line-ups, live win probabilities throughout the match, and news, with many national teams using Posts on Google to share direct updates.

The Google app is taking this a step further on Android with the ability to pin real-time scores as part of a floating window. From both the mobile web and the Search app, Knowledge Graph cards will feature a “Pin live score” button.

A compact pill-shaped UI that includes country flags, score, and match duration will pop out. It can be placed anywhere on the screen while a tap reveals more detailed information like players who’ve scored and a link to open the full search list. Dragging to the bottom of the screen will close the pill.

Elsewhere, the recently revamped Google News features a dedicated World Cup Tracker on Android. Available in the U.S., Germany, France, U.K., Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Peru, and Colombia, this section includes cool visualizations for live scores, highlights, results, and schedules.

Other product integrations include:

Google Assistant to ask facts, including a “by the way” feature that provides more tidbits.

Google Trends will feature interactive, real-time view of World Cup searches specialized by country and language. This includes real-time rankings of the players based on search interest with embeddable maps and charts to relive the game.

Google Maps and its “good for watching sports” badge.

Google Doodles from local artists in competing countries.

