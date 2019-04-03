Android Q Beta 2: Settings app adds tighter Google account integration, new Android page

At least on Pixel phones, Android as an operating system continues to be more and more reliant on your Google account. In Android Q Beta 2, we’re seeing tighter Google account integration directly in the settings menu itself.

If you head into the settings menu on the second Android Q beta release, you’ll see that your Google account profile picture now appears at the top right of the second in the search bar. This is a similar look to the new account switcher in Gmail for Android.

This new profile picture is a shortcut to a brand new UI within the Settings app. After tapping it, you’ll be greeted with your account profile picture, an account switcher, and a quick shortcut to manage your Google Account. Tapping that button opens the typical account management settings from the Google app itself.

Below that, there’s a Device Info button with your device name and phone number. The title also acts as a shortcut to the About Phone page. Moving down the list, there’s an Emergency Info shortcut and a shortcut for Google Pay settings. This actually opens on the web to manage your various payment methods and settings. Finally, there’s another Google account settings shortcut at the bottom.

Further in the settings menu, we noted that if you open up the Android Version information, it no longer appears in a pop-up. Rather, this has reverted back to a fullscreen page that shows all the typical information. It’s also important to note that Beta 2 offers up the April security patch.

Android Q Beta 1 (left) vs Beta 2 (right)

