Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL specs, explained: Everything we know so far

Much like the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL that came before it, there aren’t many surprises left to be uncovered about the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL. From the things we can assume thanks to the name it shares with its sibling, to various in-the-flesh leaks, to information from our own sources, we know just about everything. We’ve also pieced together most of the spec sheets for both phones, so here’s what we know.

Even without seeing an official spec sheet from Google, we have a pretty good idea of what the Google Pixel 3a’s specs will look like. And we’re assuming, given history, that both phones will once again be nearly identical in terms of specs, although clearly there are some differences given the XL’s slightly larger size.

Google Pixel 3a specs

The standard Pixel 3a is the phone we have our own first-hand source on. That device will be running a new Qualcomm chip, the Snapdragon 670, which is paired with an Adreno 615 GPU, 4GB RAM, and a 2,915 mAh battery. The phone will have a smaller, 5.6-inch display with a resolution of 2220 x 1080 at 440dpi.

The cameras tell the same story as the standard Pixel 3, more or less (less, because the Pixel 3a actually has one less camera on the front side). The back shooter is going to be 12MP, and the single front shooter is the wide-angle one at 8.1-megapixels. The phone will have 64GB of storage.

5.6-inch OLED display

2220×1080 at 440dpi resolution

Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 SoC

4GB of RAM

8-megapixel wide-angle front shooter

12-megapixel rear shooter

3,000mAh battery.

Active Edge squeezable sides

Titan M security chip

eSIM

64GB of storage

18W fast charging via USB-C

Clearly White, Just Black, Purple

Google Pixel 3a XL specs

The specs for the Google Pixel 3a XL are very similar to that of the smaller Pixel 3a, with the main difference being its display. Interestingly, the latest leaks suggest that the larger 6-inch model has a lower resolution display stretched across a larger display. Other than that, though, the phones are practically identical.

6-inch OLED display

1080 x 2160 at 400dpi resolution

Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 SoC

4GB of RAM

8-megapixel wide-angle front shooter

12-megapixel rear shooter

3,400mAh battery.

Active Edge squeezable sides

Titan M security chip

eSIM

64GB of storage

18W fast charging via USB-C

Clearly White, Just Black, Purple

