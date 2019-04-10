[Update: Now 26] Google Pay has added 15 new banks in the US in April 2019

Another month, another set of new banks gaining support for Google Pay. So far, in April, Google Pay has added fifteen new banks and credit unions in the United States.

While you’d think that using your phone for payments using Google Pay would be as easy as entering your credit/debit card info, you’d actually be wrong. Before your card can be added, your bank needs to allow its cards for use by Google Pay.

About every two weeks or so, Google adds a new batch of banks to their official Google Pay support page. Google Pay’s first batch of US banks and credit unions for April consists of 14 entirely new entries and splits Generations Bank into New York and Arkansas, making for a total of 15 additions to the list.

American State Bank & Trust Company

Commercial Bank

Community First Bank of Indiana

First National Bank of Paragould

Generations Bank (AR)

Generations Bank (NY)

Greensboro Municipal Federal Credit Union

Harvard State Bank

Heartland State Bank

Minnesota National Bank

People’s Bank of Commerce

PrimeWay Federal Credit Union

Spring Bank

Tampa State Bank

Walden Savings Bank

Zellco Federal Credit Union

Update 4/10 10:55am: Exactly a week after the last banks launched, Google Pay has updated their support documents to reflect the addition of 11 more financial institutions in April. Going forward, it’s possible Google may regularly update the page on Wednesdays. The focus of this week’s batch seems to be on credit unions.

Ascend Federal Credit Union

Big Bend Banks, N.A.

California Credit Union

Capital City Bank

Clackamas Federal Credit Union

Greater Nevada Credit Union

Homestead Bank

LGE Community Credit Union

PBK Bank, Inc. (US-Stanford, KY)

Wheelhouse Credit Union

Are any of these your banking institution of choice, or are you still waiting? Let us know in the comments.

More on Google Pay:

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: