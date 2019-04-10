Google Voice is now available to all G Suite customers in supported regions

After debuting last year, Google Voice for G Suite is getting a huge expansion in availability. This week, Google has announced that the service is now available to all G Suite customers.

Previously, Google Voice for G Suite was only available to some users in the US, Canada, Austria, Denmark, France, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the UK. With today’s announcement, the service expands to all customers in those regions.

The enterprise version of Google Voice gives G Suite account managers the ability to manage users, access detailed reports, and set up call routing. There’s even certified VoIP hardware for Voice, support for emergency numbers, and also integration with Hangouts Meet, Google Calendar, and more.

Voice is a cloud telephony service that gives you a phone number that works from anywhere, on any device. With Google’s AI built in, Voice can help you transcribe voicemails and block spam calls. Voice also uses text-to-speech technology to automatically create call menus in up to nine languages, so that you don’t have to worry about recording messages or translation. Lastly, Voice is easy for admins to provision and manage, since it takes care of number assignment, porting and billing.

G Suite customers can learn more about the Google Voice expansion directly from Google.

