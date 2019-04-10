Spotify’s free Google Home Mini offer extends to Canada

Spotify and Google have been partnering up for quite some time now on giving away free Home Minis to Premium subscribers of the popular music service. Now, that promotion has extended to Canada.

The official site for Spotify’s Premium plan in Canada details that the welcome promotion which gives users a free Google Home Mini is available in Canada this month. This comes after both the United States and the United Kingdom both offered the same promo.

For Canada, users will have through May 9th, 2019 to snag their free Assistant speaker. Just like with past offers, this gives users a promo code for the Google Store which handles the shipping and cost of the device. Once a code has been received by the user, it must be redeemed by May 31st, 2019. Spotify does detail that users with a free trial of Spotify Premium cannot redeem the Home Mini.

The world’s most popular music service is available for a limited time with a small-yet-mighty smart speaker. For a limited time, Spotify Premium includes a Google Home Mini. New and existing account holders paying $9.99 CAD/month are eligible to redeem a Google Home Mini from the Google Store.

To take advantage of this offer, head over to Spotify’s website.

