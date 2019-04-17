Googler at Mountain View headquarters diagnosed with measles

Since the start of 2019, the CDC has recorded 555 cases of measles in 20 states across the U.S. A Googler in Mountain View was diagnosed earlier this month, with employees last week warned about the infectious disease.

BuzzFeed News today acquired the message sent to employees working at Google Building 1295 in Mountain View. The “precaution” notes that a Googler “who was in Charleston 1295 on Thursday, April 4” was diagnosed with measles.

We have been working with the Santa Clara County Public Health Department and they would like us to share this measles advisory, which contains information on measles, exposure risks and actions to be taken. More information (including a list of frequently asked questions) can be found on the CDC’s page on measles.

California is one of the 20 states where the disease has made a resurgence since it was eradicated in the U.S. in 2000. Meanwhile, there are four confirmed cases in the surrounding Santa Clara County as of yesterday.

According to today’s report, the email was sent to employees working in that building, and not the entire company. However, Googlers that received the message shared it through internal groups and forwards. Employees are asked to report any confirmed cases of measles to an internal portal.

BuzzFeed notes that 1295 Charleston is the “home office for a number of Google executives.” It’s approximately .5 miles away from the iconic cluster of buildings at 1600 Amphitheater Pkwy. It’s only one office among the dozens that Google occupies. The company has a new main building currently under construction, as well as major plans for a new renovated portion of the campus.

This development comes as Mountain View is set to host Google I/O 2019 next month from May 7-9, with thousands of developers from around the world expected in attendance.

For more information about measles and symptoms, visit the CDC website.

