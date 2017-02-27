Google shares latest plans and renders of impressive new Mountain View campus [Gallery]

Back in 2015, Google shared its vision for a radical Mountain View campus that incorporated lightweight, movable structures. The company revised its concept after a roadblock, leading to a more modest building. Last month, the company shared its latest plans, with new images and more details about the tent-like structure.

A large canopy that regulates indoor climate, air quality, and sound is the most distinctive aspect of Google Charleston East. Meant to complement the company’s existing patchwork of buildings, the new square structure is located on the outskirts of the existing Googleplex.

A “destination for the local community,” the ground story is open — from dawn to dusk — to the public with a pedestrian pathway cutting through the building. This floor will feature restaurants and shops meant for both employees, residents, and other tourists.

There are countless open spaces, including a public plaza and “quieter and more intimate spaces for collaboration and private conversation.” Additionally, the building is surrounded by multiple natural spaces and smaller park areas known as the Green Loop. This perimeter will feature pedestrian walkways and bike paths.

Googlers will be working on the second floor in “highly flexible and reconfigurable” spaces that will be above the fray of the open areas below.

These latest plans are made possible after a land swap last July between Google and LinkedIn that allowed both companies to build their desired headquarters. Construction is slated to last 30 months upon approval by the Mountain View City Council.