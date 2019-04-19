OnePlus job listings hint at future release on Verizon, AT&T, and Sprint

The OnePlus 6T was the first device from the company to launch on a major US carrier with T-Mobile. OnePlus saw huge success from that, and it appears the company is gearing up to extend carrier support in the future. Some recent job listings at OnePlus hint at a launch on Verizon, AT&T, and Sprint.

A handful of new job listings over on OnePlus’ careers site give a strong hint that the company is preparing to launch a future device on more than just T-Mobile. First spotted by an observant Redditor, these new job listings are looking for Account Managers at Verizon, Sprint, and AT&T all for OnePlus.

The 5 jobs in question are all US-based and are looking for experienced individuals who are familiar with carrier product development. The job description reads:

We are looking for a Senior Technical Account Manager with a deep understanding of carrier product development. The individual should have experience with the overall carrier product approval process, including technical acceptance management, carrier requirement comprehension, 3rd party lab coordination, and device validation management. The individual should be a self-starter who is comfortable working in a fast-paced, entrepreneurial environment.

It’s pretty easy to assume what OnePlus has in store here. Clearly, the company is looking to bring a future device to more carriers than just T-Mobile. While these job listings don’t mean the OnePlus 7 specifically will hit Verizon, Sprint, or AT&T, they paint a picture for an exciting future. If anything, in fact, I’d bet that this helps confirm that the company’s coming flagship won’t be on those networks.

