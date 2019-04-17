OnePlus drops first OnePlus 7 teaser, hints at ‘especially smooth’ experience

- Apr. 17th 2019 9:01 am PT

In the past few days, we’ve seen an exceptional number of OnePlus leaks hit the web. Now, Pete Lau has dropped the first official OnePlus 7 teaser, hyping up the “especially smooth” experience it will deliver.

A brief video posted on Twitter this morning gives us our first official teaser of the OnePlus 7 ahead of the coming launch. The video doesn’t confirm any specifications, but it does give a glimpse at the phone’s design. The rounded corners look a lot like the designs we’ve seen leak, but obviously there’s only so much to be gathered.

What’s more telling, however, is the caption Lau includes. He says that the OnePlus 7 will “unleash a new era of fast and smooth,” saying that “smooth” is a true test of hardware and software and more challenging than just fast.

Presumably, this is referring to the 90Hz display on the OnePlus 7 Pro which was leaked this morning. As has been seen with devices like the Razer Phone, a higher refresh rate makes a device feel much smoother.

The OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro are expected to launch on May 14th alongside the company’s 5G phone. Get ready, as this teaser is likely just the beginning.

