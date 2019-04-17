OnePlus drops first OnePlus 7 teaser, hints at ‘especially smooth’ experience

In the past few days, we’ve seen an exceptional number of OnePlus leaks hit the web. Now, Pete Lau has dropped the first official OnePlus 7 teaser, hyping up the “especially smooth” experience it will deliver.

A brief video posted on Twitter this morning gives us our first official teaser of the OnePlus 7 ahead of the coming launch. The video doesn’t confirm any specifications, but it does give a glimpse at the phone’s design. The rounded corners look a lot like the designs we’ve seen leak, but obviously there’s only so much to be gathered.

What’s more telling, however, is the caption Lau includes. He says that the OnePlus 7 will “unleash a new era of fast and smooth,” saying that “smooth” is a true test of hardware and software and more challenging than just fast.

Presumably, this is referring to the 90Hz display on the OnePlus 7 Pro which was leaked this morning. As has been seen with devices like the Razer Phone, a higher refresh rate makes a device feel much smoother.

The OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro are expected to launch on May 14th alongside the company’s 5G phone. Get ready, as this teaser is likely just the beginning.

Excited to share the next product from OnePlus will unleash a new era of Fast and Smooth. Especially Smooth! Smooth is more challenging than Fast – a true test of hardware and software. The new product is just beautiful – I can't wait for you to see it! 😬✨ pic.twitter.com/yPU9sEbeIv — Pete Lau (@petelau2007) April 17, 2019

