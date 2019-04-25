Google adding ‘work from home’ filter to jobs search

When searching for a new job, like any other kind of search, people tend to start with Google. To help adapt the job search feature to what work looks like for many today, Google is adding a “work from home” filter.

Google’s job search capabilities are already fairly impressive, allowing you to filter by date, location, job title, and more. However, as the internet has continued to grow, it’s become less and less necessary for certain types of workers to commute to a place of business.

According to a new blog post, Google is updating the jobs search to make finding these remote jobs easier by adding “work from home” to the location filter. Once enabled, all jobs with a remote option are listed, regardless of whether the job labels itself as “work from home,” “telecommute,” or any other variation.

The feature hasn’t fully rolled out for potential job seekers to use yet, but Google included an animated preview of how the new work from home search filter will look.

To ensure as many remote jobs are surfaced as possible, Google is working with companies like We Work Remotely, Working Nomads, and ZipRecruiter to appropriately tag remote jobs and whether or not they still have location requirements. For example, a remote job may require that you live somewhere in the US, or within a certain range of the physical location.

These tagging methods are also available to any employer who wants their job listing to be found in Google’s work from home search results, and Google has provided documentation to help get started.

