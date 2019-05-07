Google announces new Android Q features incl. dark mode, new gesture nav, 5G support

Following the March launch and April follow-up, Android Q Beta 3 is launching at I/O 2019. The developer conference gives Google the opportunity to discuss high-level features for its operating system. This includes full gesture-based navigation and dark mode.

Gesture navigation on Android was first demoed at I/O 2018. A year later, Q is introducing a full gesture-based system that replaces the home pill with a thin white strip — reminiscent of the iPhone X, though not as wide — along the bottom of the screen. Meanwhile, there is a new back gesture on the left-edge of the screen.

Meanwhile, Android Q Beta 3 introduces a new “Dark Theme” toggle, with users also able to enable Battery Saver. OLED screens are the biggest battery drainer.

The Android OS Framework can be updated over the air for compatibility, security, and privacy. No device restarts are required, with the experience being very similar to app updates.

A new Focus mode allows users to more easily choose what notifications to recieve when enabled. This is a part of Digital Wellbeing and rolling out to both Android Pie and Q. Meanwhile, in Q, Family Link is integrated right into the OS.

Google touted many features that were “First on Android,” with Q extending the Foldables experience. Screen continuity in Q makes the experience of switching screens seamless, with multiple OEMs launching devices according to Google this year. Android Q also supports 5G natively with 20+ carriers releasing 5G networks in 2019.

We’re making Family Link a core part of your 📱. Enjoy new features integrated directly into your #AndroidQ settings. #io19 pic.twitter.com/df4WSEtHeH — Android (@Android) May 7, 2019

Beta 3 is classified as an “incremental update,” with three more major updates before the final release in Q3 2019. It includes the May security patch. Users can submit bugs through the Android Beta Feedback app, the Reddit community, and the issue tracker.

Android Q Beta 3 system images are available for the Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, Pixel 3, and Pixel 3 XL. Users can also install as an OTA by manual download or the Android Beta program.

