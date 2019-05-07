New Google Smart Display hits FCC, likely Nest Hub Max

With I/O 2019 kicking off in a few hours, a Google-made Assistant Smart Display has passed through the FCC. This is very likely the rumored Nest Hub Max that Made by Google is set to announce this morning.

The FCC ID for this device is A4R-H2A, while the Google Home Hub from last October is H1A. Like the first Google-made Smart Display, it is referred to as an “Interactive Video Streaming Device.” The FCC ID appears as an E-Label and can be accessed via Quick Settings (a swipe up from the bottom of the screen) > System Settings> Regulatory Labels, with an appearance on the packaging as well.

The testing agency responsible for reviewing signal interference received this device on December 17, 2018, with Google submitting the filing to the FCC for approval on April 17, 2019.

The Nest Hub Max is rumored to feature a 10-inch HD screen with stereo speakers to improve the sound experience. A built-in Nest Cam previously leaked for Google Duo video calls and security. As we previously reported, this product will be accompanied by a rebrand of the existing Google Home Hub to “Google Nest Hub.”

This is one of the Made by Google announcements at I/O 2019, with Rick Osterloh last week acknowledging the presence of hardware at the opening keynote.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: