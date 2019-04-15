Source: Google Home Hub will be rebranded as Google Nest Hub

Several days ago, Google itself accidentally leaked the names of both the Pixel 3a and the forthcoming Nest Hub Max. At the same time, the company accidentally revealed a potential rebrand for the smaller Home Hub to “Nest Hub”. We can now confirm that is indeed what’s happening when these products launch in the coming weeks.

Deal: Get Pixelbook at 25% off: $750!

According to a reliable source familiar with the matter, Google will re-launch the Google Home Hub as the Google Nest Hub, putting it in line with the new 10-inch version of the device dubbed the Google Nest Hub Max. The larger of the two devices also packs a Nest camera for security and Duo calls. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

It’s not clear at this point when the Nest Hub and Nest Hub Max will launch, but evidence we’ve seen — and a new tease from Google itself — suggests a May 7th launch date for the Pixel 3a launch on the Google Store. If that date is accurate, the new Nest display and rebranded Home Hub launching on the same day wouldn’t be surprising at all.

9to5Google’s Take

I’ve found the “Nest Hub” name to be odd since it first leaked on the Google Store, but it seems like it’s happening. For whatever reason, Google has decided to ditch the “Home” brand, largely associated with its helpful home speakers, and replace it with “Nest,” largely associated with smart home “management” products like thermostats and security cameras.

As far as our source is aware, nothing in particular is changing about the Home Hub as a product with this rebrand, although one could assume that some integration with the Nest app would be necessary if given this new direction. With Home View announced last fall, though, Google seemed to be moving in the opposite direction. Only time will tell how this branding story plays out.