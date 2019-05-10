Google Pixel 3a won’t be eligible for Android Q Beta Program until June

We reported earlier today that the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL will remain on the March security patch until next month. The Android Beta Program has now been updated to note that the latest Made by Google devices won’t be eligible until June.

The easiest way to install Android Q is via the opt-in Beta Program that downloads the latest version just like a month security OTA. Another way is by flashing a factory image or sideloading an OTA image from the Android Developers page.

That latter route is the only solution as of this evening. Google has updated the Android Beta Program site to note how “Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL will be eligible in June.” However, Q Beta 3 can still be installed by flashing manually, though the phones are not currently listed on the Android Q Beta Devices list.

Further complicating this are reports of early Pixel 3a users on Tuesday able to sign-up for the Android Beta Program. This discrepancy is quite odd and likely related to how the Pixel 3a’s manufacturing schedule dictated that the phones be preloaded with a Pie build from March.

The April and current May security patch will be included in a patch coming Monday, June 3rd. Android Q Beta 4 is scheduled for early June and mostly likely that Wednesday. As flashing/sideloading is a relatively simple process, those that want the Android Q Beta on their device won’t have too hard a time. However, it’s another dent to the usual narrative of Made by Google devices offering the absolute latest software experience.

Heh, I can already get Android Q beta 3 on my Pixel 3a XL pic.twitter.com/XMD00m4ANm — Daniel Bader (@journeydan) May 7, 2019

Dylan contributed to this article

