New Google Lens icon is now rolling out across Android

Last month, the Google app rolled out a new Google Lens icon in Assistant that was officially unveiled at I/O 2019 alongside all the new visual search capabilities. After rolling out to Google Photos just this morning, the logo is now available in the app shortcut.

The new Google Lens icon better fits with the latest Material Theme design language. Corners are more rounded, while the lines that form the outer perimeter are no longer connected.

Furthermore, Google has tweaked the color scheme with that outer edge featuring all four of the company’s iconic colors — yellow, green, blue, and red. The inner camera lens is still blue, with the icon visually more even and less blocky.

This new icon is today rolling out to the Google Lens app that acts as a dedicated shortcut to launch visual search. It will also be reflected in the system share sheet that lets users directly import pictures into Lens.

Version 1.6.19043000 is rolling out today and coincides with Google Photos 4.16 adopting the new logo. It’s already available in the Google Assistant pane that slides up from the bottom of the screen, as well as Image Search on mobile.

Old New

On Android, the logo is fully rolled out once users receive the Photos and Lens updates, with Google’s iOS apps still sporting the old look.

At I/O 2019, Google announced a slew of new features for Google Lens. A redesign adds filters that users can manually enter at the bottom of the screen. For example, a restaurant mode lets you point your phone at a menu and see the top dishes highlighted. Tapping will load reviews and images sourced from Google Maps. There is also a tool to split checks by taking a picture of the receipt, as well as overlaid translations.

Meanwhile, Google is working to make interactive content that can be accessed by hovering your phone with Lens over physical print media. For example, a recipe in a magazine could feature a video walkthrough.

