Google app 9.72 beta breaks weather app, adds newest/oldest sorting in Podcasts [APK Insight]

While last week’s beta revealed a number of exciting in-progress features, Google app 9.72 is a quieter release that actually obscures some features, like Reminders and Intelligent Tips for At A Glance. There are also some additions and bugs with this update.

At A Glance

The new Reminders and Assistant-powered Intelligent Tips for At A Glance are not yet live despite last week’s update adding them to settings. Google app 9.72 hides the two new additions for the homescreen widget.

Weather bug

Google Search this week rolled out a new whimsical weather card for Android. Version 9.72 has a bug where that new Search result is the only available way to see the forecast. The dedicated “app” that users could previously access from the homescreen icon, by expanding the inline Search card, or from At A Glance does not launch.

The latter action will just perform a search, with Google possibly planning a similar Material Theme overhaul for this older app. As a result of this bug, users cannot access hourly, humidity, or wind forecasts. This also disables tabs for “Tomorrow” and “10 Days,” with Assistant providing a basic replacement.

The inline 12 hour graph does still work and can be swiped. Google will likely resolve this issue before 9.72 enters the stable channel next week. Fortunately, the weather is still updating on the Pixel lockscreen and At A Glance widget.

Weather card Weather card Weather app

Podcasts

Podcast listings in Google Search now let users organize episodes by “Newest” or “Oldest first.” This order is applied on a show-by-show basis, with the new feature rolling out via server-side update rather than Google app 9.72 specifically. The new filter icon is accessible to the right of “Available episodes.”

How to update?

