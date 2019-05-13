Google Photos 4.16 preps Incognito rename, updates Lens icon [APK Insight]

At I/O 2019, Google pushed privacy by expanding Incognito beyond Chrome to Maps and Search. Google Photos might be the next app to receive that mode, while version 4.16 today also updates the Google Lens icon to the new style.

About APK Insight: In this ‘APK Insight’ post, we’ve decompiled the latest version of an application that Google uploaded to the Play Store. When we decompile these files (called APKs, in the case of Android apps), we’re able to see various lines of code within that hint at possible future features. Keep in mind that Google may or may not ever ship these features, and our interpretation of what they are may be imperfect. We’ll try to enable those that are closer to being finished, however, to show you how they’ll look in the case that they do ship. With that in mind, read on.

Incognito

Google Photos already lets you use the app “without an account.” Expanding the account switcher in the navigation drawer features this option at the bottom of the list. This mode turns the app into a regular gallery viewer and removes any smart features like search or creations.

As per the recent trend in Google’s other apps, the account-less option is likely due for a rename according to version 4.16. This could also be part of Google moving the account switcher away from the navigation drawer and into the main search bar to further visual consistency.

<string name=”og_turn_on_incognito”>Turn on incognito</string>

New Google Lens icon

After a new Google Lens icon emerged in Assistant last month, it was officially shown onstage at I/O 2019. The bulbous and more rounded logo is now live in Google Photos. While it’s just a white icon against a black background in Photos, the colors have been tweaked in the full version. The only place this icon is not available is the app shortcut that’s available from the Play Store.

How to update?

Google Photos 4.16 is rolling out now via the Play Store. We do not post APKs to download directly given the legal challenges associated with copyright and possibility of removal. Meanwhile, that model is perilous given Android App Bundles and Google Play’s Dynamic Delivery.

Thanks to JEB Decompiler, which some APK Insight teardowns benefit from.

