Ads are officially coming to Google Discover later this year

Over the past year, more and more users have spotted ads appearing in Google Discover. At Google Marketing Live today, the company officially announced two types of advertising from Google Ads that can appear in the article feed to the left of Android’s homescreen.

Google Marketing Live is like I/O, but for the company’s suite of advertising products. The first type of promotion that will appear in the Discover feed is called Discovery ads. Despite the name, they also appear in several other Google services, including the YouTube home feed, as well as Gmail’s Promotions and Social tabs.

According to Google, the placement of ads in these apps are designed to attract users when “they’re open to discovering your products and services.” On YouTube, these new ads do not have to be accompanied by video and can just be a still image.

In a recent Google / Ipsos study, we saw that 76 percent of consumers enjoy making unexpected discoveries when shopping. And 85 percent of consumers will take a product-related action within 24 hours of discovering a product: reading reviews, comparing prices or purchasing the product—sometimes all at once!

This will be available for all advertisers around the world later this year, with Google touting a reach of “hundreds of millions” across Gmail, YouTube, and Discover. Across all three services, each “Ad” will be clearly marked with a green or yellow label.

Google is also expanding Showcase Shopping ads to Google Images, the feed on Discover, and YouTube. This highly visual ad format incorporates rich lifestyle imagery into your Shopping ads.

On average, we see about 80% of traffic from Showcase Shopping ads to retailer sites are from new visitors just discovering the brands.

A personalized Google Shopping homepage that integrates Google Expressing was also detailed today at Marketing Live.

