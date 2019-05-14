OnePlus 6T will stick around in the US starting at $549, OnePlus 7 not coming to US

Today’s big OnePlus event delivered the OnePlus 7 Pro and the OnePlus 7. That standard, less expensive phone also isn’t coming to the United States. Instead, OnePlus is keeping the OnePlus 6T around and giving it a price drop.

The best gifts for Android users

While a new OnePlus device typically means the previous model gets dumped, this year’s launch is different. This time around, the OnePlus 6T is going to remain on sale for the foreseeable future with its Snapdragon 845 and notched display.

That’s not a bad thing, as the OnePlus 6T is still one of the great affordable options out there today. Further giving the OnePlus 6T new life is a price drop. The device now starts at $549, a $30 drop from when it first launched. That new price kicks in on May 17th alongside the launch of the OnePlus 7 Pro with the 8GB/256GB model going to $599.

It’s a bit of a shame that the OnePlus 7 won’t be coming to the States, though. That less expensive device offers the newer Snapdragon 855 processor, a stronger 48MP camera, and also a slightly larger 4,150mAh battery which supports faster wired charging. Of course, OnePlus could change this at any time and bring the standard 7 Stateside after all.

More on OnePlus:

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: