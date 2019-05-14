Here’s where to watch the OnePlus 7 Pro launch live [Livestream]

The OnePlus 7 Pro is set to go official today, and after all the leaks and teasers, we’re excited to see what the company has in store. If you want to tune in live, here’s where to watch the OnePlus 7 launch event direct from New York City.

At 11am ET, the OnePlus 7 Pro event will kick off and show the world the company’s first premium device for the first time. Of course, we’ve already got a good idea of what to expect thanks to numerous leaks and rumors. The company has even officially teased parts of the device such as its 90Hz display, triple-camera array, and even that it’ll be exclusive to T-Mobile.

At today’s event, we’re expecting the company to mostly focus on the OnePlus 7 Pro, it’s first premium offering. Further, there’s the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G and the standard OnePlus 7, which will take a step down for a lower price point.

