OnePlus 7 Pro will have a redesigned, improved, user-adjustable vibration motor

The OnePlus 7 Pro is shaping up to be the phone to beat in 2019 with a unique design, killer specs, and a game-changing display. One thing users have long complained about with OnePlus devices, though, is the haptic motor. Today, it’s been officially confirmed that the OnePlus 7 Pro will feature a redesigned vibration motor inside.

Speaking to CNET, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau confirmed that the OnePlus 7 Pro would feature an entirely new haptic motor in an effort to make that experience “excellent.” Apparently, this change came as a response to user feedback, with OnePlus citing complaints from users over the motor being too weak and even leading to missed notifications due to the poor vibrations.

OnePlus says the new vibration motor in the OnePlus 7 Pro is 200% more powerful than the one before. The overall size of the motor has also been increased which apparently led to a challenge for designers:

Our team had to rethink the internal design of the OnePlus 7 Pro, to fit inside the body without increasing the thickness of the device, which could lead to a less ergonomic feel. At the same time, we had to ensure that the haptic motor was in the right position so that the haptics would be strong, yet even across the device.

A peek at the vibration motor in the OnePlus 7 Pro

In usual OnePlus fashion, users will also have control over the haptics in the OnePlus 7 Pro. Apparently, there will be a setting for both calls and notifications which allows for “light,” “medium,” or “strong” intensity. Users will also be able to “tune in” the strength of the motor when using the keyboard as well.

Given the premium focus of the OnePlus 7 Pro (and the rumored price tag), this move makes a lot of sense for the company. This is especially true when you look at the likes of Google which has taken the crown for haptics on Android. LG has also made some moves here, and more are likely to follow.

Now, we’ve got yet another thing to look forward to with the OnePlus 7 Pro next week.

