OnePlus 7 Pro confirmed to be T-Mobile exclusive, some stores will sell up to three days early

The OnePlus 6T was the first device from the “startup” to hit a major US carrier, and the OnePlus 7 Pro is set to be the second. Once again, T-Mobile has confirmed that it will carry the latest OnePlus flagship, the OnePlus 7 Pro, and it’s going to be exclusive to that carrier.

A press release from T-Mobile this morning confirms that the OnePlus 7 Pro will be exclusive to the Un-Carrier in the US. While the device will presumably work on Verizon and other GSM carriers again, T-Mobile will be the only carrier users can buy it from.

Notably, there’s no mention from T-Mobile regarding the standard OnePlus 7. That’s probably not a good sign for the cheaper device’s US launch.

T-Mobile says that it will also be selling the OnePlus 7 Pro on launch day, May 14th. However, that’s only in select stores. The company’s Signature Store in Times Square, NYC, will have the device for customers on the day it launches for about 8 hours. The following day, the rest of the Signature Stores in Chicago, Las Vegas, Miami, San Francisco, and Santa Monica will also be selling the device in stores starting at 2pm local time.

On May 17th, the device will officially launch through T-Mobile and will be available in any store around the country and the carrier’s website as well.

Given that the success of the OnePlus 6T on T-Mobile was largely thanks to the lower price point, it’s somewhat unclear how well the OnePlus 7 Pro will do on the network. After all, it’s expected to be much more expensive.

Fans lined up for the OnePlus 6T outside of T-Mobile’s NYC store

