C by GE’s full color ‘Made for Google’ smart bulbs are now available (and on sale)

C by GE was the first brand to help kick off smart home products in the “Made for Google” program, and now the brand is back with some more smart bulbs. This time around, though, the bulbs feature the full RGB spectrum starting at $39.

First announced back at CES 2019, these new full-color smart bulbs add on to C by GE’s “Made for Google” lineup. Previously, the company offered up very basic smart bulbs which offered just a single white tone, adjustable on/off with commands on a connected Google Home.

With the new Full Color Bulbs, GE can offer its users “millions of color solutions” to light up their home. As with the previous white bulbs, these GE full-color bulbs are notable because they are the first RGB smart bulbs with the “Made for Google” certification.

Just like their counterparts, these new options can also be set up without a hub and through the Google Home app using the company’s platform, Google Assistant Connect. That earned GE one of our CES Awards in January for the Best Google Assistant Integration. The new bulbs are available now for $39 from the company’s website and local retailers.

Best Buy sells a 2-pack of these new bulbs for just $55, and that pack is currently on sale for $44.

The new bulbs offer millions of color solutions for your smart home—set schedules based on routines, from automatically turning on the kids’ favorite color every night to trigger homework time to auto adjusting to a warm, amber glow an hour before bedtime to wind down. The bulbs carry the lighting industry’s first Made for Google designation, meaning without a hub and in just one app (the Google Home app), you can pair the lights with your Google Assistant.

Alongside that, GE has also recently launched tunable white bulbs which can produce warm or cool white colors. These bulbs are much more affordable too at just $19. You can pick these up from major retailers. Best Buy also offers a 2-pack here, this time for just $35 (currently on sale for $25).

