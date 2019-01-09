9to5Google’s Best of CES 2019 Awards

While CES is becoming less and less of a show for Android, Google’s presence at the show has been growing more and more thanks to the Assistant. This year, the company had a bigger booth than ever before, and there were tons of products around the show floor that caught our interest. Following up on the past two years, here are our Best of CES 2019 awards.

The best gifts for Android users

Best Google Assistant Product – Lenovo Smart Clock

Ever since the debut of the Google Home, we’ve seen an explosion in the sheer number of smart speakers and displays using Assistant. This year, there were a few new contenders here, but in the end, the decision was simple. Our favorite Google Assistant product was the Lenovo Smart Clock.

The 4-inch smart display debuts a new category entirely for Google Assistant smart displays along with a new interface. It’s adorable, very useful, and also affordable at $79. It may not be coming out until this Spring, but it’s easily the most exciting new Google Assistant product we’ve seen at the show this year.

Best Google Assistant Integration – C by GE Lighting Products

We’re not just seeing new Assistant products at CES 2019, but also new products which can be controlled with voice commands. We’ve seen everything this year from checking on your car’s health to controlling your shower, but our favorite is the new lineup of C by GE lighting products.

Smart lights are nothing new, but C by GE’s smart lighting products are a part of the Made for Google program and have a special trick up their sleeve. These bulbs don’t require an extra app or bridge to set up. They work through the Google Home app with your nearby Assistant speaker to run. It’s something we’re expecting to see more of through the year thanks to Google Assistant Connect, but for now, these are the only option.

Best Google Assistant Car Product – Anker Roav Bolt

We’ve already got Google Assistant all around us at home, but at CES 2019 we’re seeing new products that bring that same experience to the car. Two companies debuted new car chargers which turn into Google Assistant speakers, and our pick for the best has been Anker’s new Roav Bolt.

The Anker Roav Bolt is a slim car charger that plugs into your car’s power port just like any other. However, with a quick connection to your smartphone, it can enable always-listening Google Assistant just like you’d find on a Home. With that, it doesn’t suck extra power from your smartphone. Plus at $50, it’s an affordable addition to your vehicle.

Best Chromebook – Asus Chromebook C434

This year at CES 2019 we saw the debut of AMD-powered Chromebooks, but those weren’t the most interesting option for us. Asus finally followed up on its popular Chromebook C302 with its new Asus Chromebook C434.

As far as design goes, this is one of the most interesting Chromebooks we’ve seen to date. It has a larger 14-inch display which is surrounded by small bezels, all while keeping the same 360-degree hinge for use in tablet mode. It also adds 8th-gen Intel processors, better storage and RAM options, and keeps the price under $600.