Samsung Galaxy Buds update fixes Bluetooth connection and Ambient sound issues

When we reviewed the Samsung Galaxy Buds, we mentioned the sometimes spotty Bluetooth connection that could really ruin the listening experience. A recent update should hopefully fix any connection woes you’re having with the Galaxy buds.

While the previous update was enough to fix any issues that I personally experienced with the Galaxy Buds, there were still reports of users having problems with Bluetooth stability. This update should help improve the overall connection quality for a better listening experience.

The 1.35MB update brings with it firmware version R170XXU0ASE1 and has extra fixes for Ambient sound (via SamMobile). The problem arose when using Ambient sound, and would often result in one earbud losing audio.

Samsung has also added a notification alert when the Ambient sound mode is activated, so that you know when it’s powered on. I can’t say the Ambient sound mode is all that great in practice.

That said, some may find it useful in busy environments where they want to be slightly more aware of their surroundings while listening to music or other audio. However, I still find that taking one earbud out is a safer way of knowing just what is happening around you.

Full changelog

Stabilized Bluetooth connection through added fixes

Resolved sound loss on one side of the earbuds during Ambient sound

Notification alert applied to Ambient sound when selected via long press

If you haven’t already received the update, it should be rolling out right now. Simply connect to your Galaxy Buds and open the Galaxy Wearable app to check and install the update. You can alternatively connect your Galaxy Buds to your PC or Mac and update using the Galaxy Buds Manager.

