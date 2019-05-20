One UI update rolling out for Samsung Galaxy Watch, Gear S3, Gear Sport now

Samsung’s skinned version of Android Pie, called One UI is quite the overhaul of previous versions of what people sometimes wrongly refer to as TouchWiz. The latest version of One UI is now rolling out to the Galaxy Watch, Gear S3, and the Gear Sport.

This is the very same user interface update that we saw introduced with the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active earlier this year. One UI is coming to these smartwatches via an OTA download globally right now (via SamMobile).

Samsung is rolling out the Galaxy Watch, Gear S3, and Gear Sport updates with firmware versions R800XXU1CSE1, R760XXU2ESE3, and R600XXU1CSE2 respectively, with a whole host of updates for owners of the popular smartwatches.

You’ll be able to take advantage of all the new UI updates, that includes the brand new One UI watch interface. It includes new graphics, animations and ‘at a glance’ information over previous builds. There’s even new watch face designs to download and apply, giving you a fresh new look should you be unhappy with your current watch face.

The update is pretty big, so the file size matches the pretty substantial overhaul. It measures in at 105MB for those using the Gear Sport, and we would expect a similar size update file for those rocking either of the other watches.

For those with either the Galaxy Watch, Gear S3, or Gear Sport you may want to check your device settings to see if an update is waiting for you to download. We’re sure that the battery optimizations will be one of the most welcome additions alongside the brand new One UI — especially if you’ve hung on to your Galaxy Watch, Gear S3, or Gear Sport.

