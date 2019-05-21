Leaked Galaxy S10 renders show upcoming Cardinal Red color variant [Gallery]

The Samsung Galaxy S10 and S10+ is a fantastic device that already comes in an array of exceptional colors. Now thanks to leaked renders courtesy of Roland Quandt, we have our closest look at the upcoming Cardinal Red colorway.

The leaked press renders showcase the beautiful Cardinal Red Galaxy S10 in all its glory. It’s a wonder they didn’t release this version from the beginning, but as we saw with the limited edition Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games Galaxy S10 variant, it’s worth the wait.

We saw some fake renders of a red Galaxy S10 shortly before launch, but this Cardinal Red version looks to be the real deal. It bears a striking resemblance to the Sunrise Red Huawei P30 Pro too.

There is very little detail about when or where the Cardinal Red Galaxy S10 will be released. It could be a limited edition only available in certain regions but in all honesty, we really don’t know at this stage. Given Quandt’s track record though, it’s almost a certainty that we will see this S10 and S10+ variant hit the market in the not-too-distant future.

Reports suggest that the Galaxy S10 is selling well and releasing extra color options a few months after launch is always a great way of boosting shipments even further.

Should we hear any further news from Samsung about this red option, we’ll be sure to let you know. Until that time, what are your initial thoughts? Would you cop this Cardinal Red option? Let us know in the comments section below.

