Android Pie now rolling out to OnePlus 3 and 3T users w/ OxygenOS 9.0.2

While Android Q is just a couple of short months from being publicly available, but Android Pie is still making its way to plenty of devices. Today, OnePlus is rolling out Android Pie to the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T after a few months of beta testing.

Starting today, Android Pie is rolling out to the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T through a staged rollout. This means that only a handful of users will get the update today, with a broader rollout in the coming days and weeks. Once OnePlus has confirmed that there are no critical bugs on early updates, it will push the rollout to everyone.

As for what’s included in this update, users are getting all of Android Pie’s goodies and some new Oxygen OS features too. This build carries OxygenOS version 9.0.2 and the April 2019 security patch. The changelog below details everything that’s new:

Changelog: System Updated system to Android™ 9 Pie™ Brand new UI for Android Pie Updated Android security patch to 2019.4

Do Not Disturb mode You can now customize the time range in the new Do Not Disturb mode

New Gaming mode 3.0 Supported displaying text content of the heads up notifications Added notification for 3rd party calls

Phone Dialer now supports Google Duo

Camera Supports Google Lens to provide you with powerful image recognition experience

System General bug fixes and improvements



This update is especially notable because it surpasses promises from the company. Even on newer hardware such as the OnePlus 7 Pro, only 2 years of major updates like this are guaranteed. The OnePlus 3 was launched back in June of 2016, with the 3T landing that November, so neither device was expected to get Android Pie. It’s encouraging to see and something we hope OnePlus will continue to do.

