OnePlus 3/3T gets first open beta for Android Pie, now available for download

The long-awaited Android Pie open community beta for OnePlus 3 and 3T is now available for owners to download and install.

Although this isn’t a fully stable download, it is a welcome addition for those who have waited a seriously extensive amount of time for Android Pie to come to OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T devices.

This community beta will act as a public test before the full stable Android Pie release hopefully hits devices in the next few weeks. It’s worth noting that this download will not be available as an OTA download, instead you will have to download and install yourself.

As is now customary, the update was announced on the OnePlus Community Forums by Manu J. The update brings with it the April 2019 security patch, the brand new gesture-based Android Pie UI, Gaming Mode 3.0, deeper integration with Google Duo, camera integration with Google Lens and heap’s more extras on top.

Check out the full changelog below to see a few of the highlights of this update:

Changelog

System Updated system to Android™ 9 Pie™ Brand new UI for Android Pie Updated Android security patch to 2019.4



Do Not Disturb mode New Do Not Disturb mode with adjustable settings



New Gaming mode 3.0 Added text notification mode Added notification for 3rd party calls

Phone Deep integration with Google Duo

Camera Integrated Google Lens mode



How to download the Android Pie Community Beta for OnePlus 3/3T

Before you download either of the updates, it’s worth noting that you will need to download the correct firmware for you device. Failure to do that might cause issues and update failure.

If you have been running an Open Beta for the OnePlus 3 or 3T already, you will have to update your device while in recovery mode for either of these Android Pie updates to work. Be sure to backup any sensitive or important data before you attempt to update.

Here are direct download links as provided by OnePlus for the 3 and 3T:

Download Community Beta for OnePlus 3

Download Community Beta for OnePlus 3T

