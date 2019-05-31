Google app 10.0 adds ‘Recent languages’ to Lens, continues work on Face Match [APK Insight]

While the Google app hit version 10.0 in the beta channel today, there are no notable changes or features underway with this release. This is par for the course, with version jumps usually not corresponding with new functionality. Instead, Google app 10.0 continues work on setting up Face Match as the Nest Hub Max nears launch this summer.

About APK Insight: In this ‘APK Insight’ post, we’ve decompiled the latest version of an application that Google uploaded to the Play Store. When we decompile these files (called APKs, in the case of Android apps), we’re able to see various lines of code within that hint at possible future features. Keep in mind that Google may or may not ever ship these features, and our interpretation of what they are may be imperfect. We’ll try to enable those that are closer to being finished, however, to show you how they’ll look in the case that they do ship. With that in mind, read on.

Lens: Recent langugaes

The new Google Lens with filters announced at I/O 2019 widely rolled out this week. While Translate can Auto-detect text, tapping on the top pill lets you “Change languages.” Google app 10.0 adds a “Recent languages” section that remembers your manual choices for quicker selection than browsing the “All languages” list.

Assistant Households

Meanwhile, Google app 10.0 details that the upcoming Households feature will limit how many people you can add to a family.

<string name=”assistant_settings_household_add_member_reach_limit_message”>Sorry, you can\u2019t add more than %1$s people to your family.</string> <string name=”assistant_settings_household_add_member_reach_limit_message_button”>Okay</string>

Face Match

Like Voice Match, Face Match can be easily removed so that compatible Smart Displays will no longer recognize you. This is done through Assistant Settings, with Face Match getting its own menu where all supported devices will be listed. Meanwhile, other users in your household can be invited to sign-up for the feature.

<string name=”fm_invite_others_subject”>Hi! I just taught my Assistant to recognize my face on Nest Hub Max so I can see my see my missed messages, reminders, calendar events, and more.</string> <string name=”fm_invite_others_message”>You can also personalize your experience, too! Start by installing the Google Home app: https://google.com/home/setup</string>

Google also warns that the security feature can be bypassed by a familiar face, photos, or videos.

Keep in mind: Someone with a similar face, or photos or video of your face might also be able to access your personal results

As we showed with an animation before, the Face Match prompt involves “holding your phone to your face at eye level.”

<string name=”talk_back_pose_instruction_front”>”Hold the device to your face at eye level and at arm’s length.”</string> <string name=”talk_back_pose_instruction_left”>Slowly turn your head to the left by 30 degrees.</string> <string name=”talk_back_pose_instruction_right”>Turn back to the center and then slowly turn your head to the right by 30 degrees.</string>

Other possible error messages include:

<string name=”model_creating_error_dialog_message_camera_issue”>”There may be an issue with your phone’s camera. Visit the Help Center for troubleshooting tips.”</string> <string name=”model_creating_error_dialog_message_detector_not_operational”>”Something went wrong while setting up Face Match. Try again later, once you’ve finished setting up your Nest Hub Max.”</string> <string name=”model_creating_error_dialog_message_face_too_small”>”The Assistant wasn’t able to get a clear view of your face. Try again with your phone or tablet held at arm’s length.”</string> <string name=”model_creating_error_dialog_message_missing_front_face”>”The Assistant wasn’t able to get a clear view of your face. Try again with your phone or tablet held at eye-level.”</string> <string name=”model_creating_error_dialog_message_multiple_faces”>”The Assistant wasn’t able to tell you apart from others nearby. Try again by standing alone.”</string> <string name=”model_creating_error_dialog_message_other_cloud_validation_error”>”The Assistant wasn’t able to get a clear view of your face. Try again from a well-lit spot with your phone or tablet at eye-level and arm’s length.”</string>

How to update?

You can sign-up for the Google app’s beta program here or by heading to the Play Store listing on Android and scrolling to the bottom. The latest beta version of the Google app is immediately rolled out when it’s available.

We do not post APKs to download directly given the legal challenges associated with copyright and possibility of removal. Meanwhile, that model is perilous given Android App Bundles and Google Play’s Dynamic Delivery.

Thanks to JEB Decompiler, which some APK Insight teardowns benefit from.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: