Google app 9.41 continues work on Assistant Households, tweaks Explore UI [APK Insight]

Over the past week, Google announced wider availability for Duplex, while Podcasts finally gained episode search. We spotted the latter feature in an APK Insight last year, while Google app 9.41 today continues work on Assistant Households and makes other UI changes.

Assistant Households

For the past several releases, Google has been working on a more advanced “Households” feature to manage and share your smart home. Google app 9.41 details “Adult” and “Child” member types that you can add.

<string name=”assistant_settings_household_member_type_adult_label”>Adult</string> <string name=”assistant_settings_household_member_type_adult_text”>Add an adult from your list of contacts</string> <string name=”assistant_settings_household_member_type_child_label”>Child</string> <string name=”assistant_settings_household_member_type_child_text”>Create and add a child account</string> <string name=”assistant_settings_household_member_type_continue_button_label”>Continue</string>

Assistant Explore tweaks

There are several tweaks to the Assistant Explore interface this week. The app bar now features a centered header title, while a new user profile avatar to the right opens a settings menu when tapped. Meanwhile, the new pill-shaped series of controls for Lens, voice, and keyboard entry are now present when browsing Explore for a more consistent Assistant experience.

Google app 9.41

Google Podcasts Audio player

Announced earlier this week, episode search is now available in Google Podcasts. We spotted this feature in development last July.

This update adds a link to the “Audio player” notification channel in Podcast settings if the controls do not appear in the notification shade. This new “Notifications” section could also serve as a precursor to Google Podcasts alerting users when a new episode is available.

<string name=”podcast_notifications”>Notifications</string> <string name=”audio_player_notification_hint”>Turn on audio player to control audio playback</string>

Assistant phone number for Google Duplex

Ahead of Google Duplex rolling out to 43 states in the coming weeks, Google has updated the process of associating a phone number with Assistant to make reservations.

While the prompt has always noted that “this won’t make your number visible to others,” Google app 9.41 tweaks another line to note how it is only for reservations, and not “sign in, and to help people connect with you across Google services.” However, a third, unchanged line suggests that the number will still be used for “customer support.”

Google app 9.36

<string name=”assistant_settings_phone_number_header”>Your phone number is used by the Assistant to make reservations, get customer support, and more</string> <string name=”assistant_settings_phone_verify_discoverability_text”>Add your phone number so the Assistant can help you with things like reservations. This number will also be available for sign in, and to help people connect with you across Google services.</string> <string name=”assistant_settings_phone_verify_explanation”>”This won’t make your number visible to others. Google will send you a text message to verify your number. Standard rates may apply.”</string>

Google app 9.41

<string name=”assistant_settings_phone_number_header”>Your phone number is used by service providers to contact you for reservations, customer support, and more.</string> <string name=”assistant_settings_phone_verify_discoverability_text”>Add your phone number so the Assistant can help you with things like reservations.</string> <string name=”assistant_settings_phone_verify_explanation”>This won’t make your number visible to others. To make sure this number is yours, Google will send a text message with a verification code. Standard rates apply.</string>

