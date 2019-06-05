The Android Q beta was opened up to a bunch of new devices back at Google I/O, and nearly two years after its release the Essential Phone was on that list. Today, barely an hour after Google released it for Pixel devices, the Essential Phone also picked up Android Q Beta 4.

If you’re not familiar, Android Q betas are handled by Google only for Pixel devices. Changes and updates for third-party devices are handled entirely by the OEM which typically speaking means they’re behind Google by at least a few days. That’s not the case for Essential, though.

Barely an hour after Google dropped Beta 4 for Pixel devices, the same update was release for the Essential Phone. The update is immediately available to any Essential Phone user in the beta program and rolling out as an OTA. Seriously, why can’t all Android OEMs be like this?

If you’re curious on how to install the Q Beta on an Essential Phone, we’ve got more information on that here.

Q Beta 4 OTA is now available for all users enrolled in our #AndroidQ Beta program. If you'd like to join for future updates, sign up here: https://t.co/YkZrq3uVHQ — Essential (@essential) June 5, 2019

