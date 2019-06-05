Android Q Beta 4: ‘Face authentication’ appears in settings, reveals some features

Android Q Beta 4 is rolling out today, and some new hidden settings in the latest version of the Settings app have some details on Android Q face authentication. Not only does it suggest that “Face authentication” will indeed be a security feature when Android Q officially launches later this year, but offers some details on how it will work as well…

For quite a few months, Google has been working on Face authentication support in Android. While the feature is not live yet, doing a search for “face” revealed some suggestions within the Settings.

With the added support for Face authentication, users will have the option of requiring eyes open to unlock. They will be able to use it to sign-in to applications and use it for payments, as well, according to new strings in the Settings app.

Similarly to fingerprint, according to strings found in the latest Settings app, users will be able to permanently delete face data from their devices.

<string name=”security_settings_face_settings_remove_dialog_details”>Data recorded by face unlock will be permanently and securely deleted. After removal, you will need your PIN, pattern, or password to unlock your phone, sign in to apps, and confirm payments.</string> <string name=”security_settings_face_settings_remove_dialog_title”>Delete face data?</string>

Additionally, we found one new icon related to Face authentication.