Android Q Beta arrives for OnePlus 6T, Xperia XZ3, Nokia 8.1 and 12 more

The last two Android Q Beta versions were unfortunately limited to the Pixel series phones, including the original Google Pixel “by popular demand.” At Google I/O, the company has announced that today’s third Beta release will bring Android Q to fifteen more devices, like OnePlus 6T and Sony Xperia XZ3.

Android Q Beta 3 brings a handful of new features to the platform, including Dark Mode, but for those of us without Pixel devices, you may also want to check out our overviews of the new features from Beta 1 and Beta 2.

Thanks to the advancements made with Project Treble, Android is able to receive updates faster than ever before without too much effort. This has made it possible for the Android Q Beta to roll out to more devices than ever, eight more than last year.

The full list of fifteen devices includes the latest generation of devices from OEMs that featured in the Android P beta, like OnePlus and Sony. You can click your specific device for details about the Android Q beta.

One of the surprises on this list is definitely the Essential Phone. At almost two years old, the device is beginning to show its age, but that hasn’t stopped Essential from kicking out updates every month.

With last year’s Android P Beta, distribution of the beta update was handled directly by each OEM, and this year is likely to be the same. For more information on your specific device, be sure to watch for details from your OEM. We’ll also be keeping this page updated with the latest info for each device.

