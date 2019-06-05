Google releases Android Q Beta 4 w/ gesture navigation changes

At I/O 2019, Google announced a slew of changes to Android Q and unveiled the high-level tentpole features. Android Q Beta 4 today takes a notable step towards launch in Q3 with final APIs and Play Store publishing for developers.

Android Q Beta 4 features a standard API level (29) and the official SDK for developers. This allows app makers to begin final compatibility testing and preparing new features. Applications that take advantage of functionality in the latest operating system can be published to the Play Store for Q Beta devices.

At I/O 2019, Google introduced a full gestural navigation system. Beta 4 makes some much needed tweaks, including a wider navigation bar that is fully overlaid above the app behind it, and not in its own white strip. Additionally, the bar disappears on the homescreen.

Beta 4 is build QPP4.190502.018 and includes the June security patch. Users can submit bugs through the Android Beta Feedback app, the Reddit community, and the issue tracker. Two more releases are scheduled before the public launch in Q3 2019.

Android Q Beta 4 system images are available for the Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, Pixel 3, and Pixel 3 XL, as well as the new Pixel 3a and 3a XL. Users can also install as an OTA by manual download or the Android Beta program.

Updating…

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: