Google has long been known for their impressive data analytics tools, both for the average web administrator and for Google Cloud customers. Today, Google Cloud is picking up another suite of tools by acquiring a previously-complementary data analytics visualization company, Looker.

As announced on the Google Cloud Blog, the company is looking to “deepen the integration” of Looker’s various analytics and data visualization services into the Google Cloud Platform. CNBC notes that the Looker acquisition is currently set at $2.6B

The move to acquire makes a great deal of sense for both companies. Google Cloud and Looker have been partners for over four years and reportedly share “more than 350 joint customers.” According to Looker’s own announcement, once Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian approached the company, it became obvious that the two would be a “natural fit.”

The Looker acquisition is the first under the direction of Kurian, who replaced Diane Greene in January, and only just made his public debut as CEO in April at Google Cloud Next.

Importantly, Google and Looker have stated that Looker’s services will remain open for use by customers of other cloud providers, and will not be locked down to Google Cloud.