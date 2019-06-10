Back in March, Google announced support for “dynamic emails” that can live update and allow users to take action directly within the Gmail interface. Based on AMP, these interactive messages are launching for all G Suite customers in July.

With dynamic email, you can interact with an RSVP, questionnaire, or browse a catalog right in a Gmail message without having to first click and visit another webpage. For enterprise customers, the key use case is Google Docs commenting:

Instead of receiving individual email notifications when someone mentions you in a comment, now, you’ll see an up-to-date thread in Gmail where you can easily reply or resolve the comment, right from within the message.

Support is still limited to the desktop web, but Google does note that mobile is “coming soon.” Yahoo Mail, Microsoft’s Outlook.com, and Mail.Ru have also announced support. Besides Google Docs, other senders that support the interactive format include: Booking.com, Despegar, Doodle, Ecwid, Freshworks, Nexxt, OYO Rooms, Pinterest, and redBus. On the security front, Google is reviewing what parties can send dynamic emails with a registration program.

This new format, based on the Accelerated Mobile Pages (AMP) standard, began rolling out to free, consumer accounts in March. On July 2nd, dynamic email in Gmail for enterprise customers will become generally available (GA) for all domains and G Suite editions by default.

Admins can enable it right now in beta, or choose to turn off dynamic email entirely. End users also have the ability to disable it individually under Settings > Dynamic email to continue receiving the static versions. Additionally, the “display external images” setting must also be enabled.

