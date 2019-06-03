At last year’s I/O, Google announced Smart Compose in Gmail to autocomplete messages. The machine learning-powered feature first rolled out to consumer accounts and is now coming to Gmail on Android and iOS for paid G Suite accounts.

After I/O 2018, Smart Compose quickly launched in beta for free accounts. It next came to enterprise customers using Gmail’s desktop web app last September.

On mobile, the ability to have Gmail auto-suggest common phrases, relevant home and office addresses, and common greetings first rolled out as a Pixel 3 exclusive at Made by Google 2018 in October. It rolled out to all other Android devices in March for consumer accounts, and is now available for G Suite users.

Smart Compose is well-suited for mobile where you have to draft emails on a small, single-pane screen using a virtual keyboard. Instead of tabbing, a swipe right will fill in the suggestion. It supports composing in English, Spanish, French, Italian, and Portuguese.

Smart Compose is “immediately available” on Android starting today, and gradually rolling out over the next 15 days to iOS users. It is available for all G Suite editions, and on by default. You can disable it by heading into settings, Google account, and the Smart Compose toggle under “General.”

Availability on that latter platform brings the machine learning feature to Apple devices for the first time, though Smart Reply has long been enabled for quick messages. Google did not specify when it is coming to regular, non-G Suite accounts on iOS.

