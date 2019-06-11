It’s been nearly two years since the Essential PH-1 made its debut, and several months since the phone was discontinued. Today, Essential CEO Andy Rubin mysteriously replied to an old Twitter thread about a second Essential Phone, and he’s implying that a new device is incoming.

In reply to a thread from Droid-Life’s Kellen, Andy Rubin stated that the company will “make an announcement.” There’s not much information beyond that, but the context – being in reply to a thread begging Essential to make another phone – strongly suggests that Essential has a new device coming.

Notably, this is not the first time Rubin has done this recently, as back in April he replied to a similar thread with a cryptic message. Essential’s Chief of R&D also teased something coming this past week.

Looking back at the timeline of the Essential Phone, the device was announced on May 30th of 2017 and later released in August. However, sales weren’t strong and development was reportedly canceled on a second-generation less than a year later. That same report claimed employees were being moved to work on the company’s smart home product, but that never saw the light of day. The device then went on fire sale for just a fraction of the original price.

The phone did get better over time and still schools the rest of the Android ecosystem on updates every month. Reports also pinned a new device from Essential as using AI to respond to texts and emails on your behalf.

Personally, I couldn’t be more ecstatic at the possibility of a new Essential Phone. If there’s truly an announcement in coming, bring it on.

