Alphabet Scoop 058: Did Google just announce the Pixel 4?

This week we talk about the Google Pixel 4. Lots of rumors this week left Google with only one option — to show off the phone themselves on their own Twitter account.
Alphabet Scoop is available on Google Play, Google Podcasts, iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, and through our dedicated RSS feed for Pocket Casts and other podcast players.
New episodes of Alphabet Scoop are recorded every Wednesday afternoon at 4-5 PM ET and published on Thursday mornings. Subscribe to our podcast in Google Play or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Hosts:
Links:
- Google bizarrely confirms Pixel 4 design on Twitter following leaks
- The Google Pixel 4 could add a ‘True Tone’ style display white balance adjustment feature
- Rumor: Google’s Project Soli radar chip could debut in Google Pixel 4
- Supposed Pixel 4 ‘case models’ leak alongside possible camera & bezel details
- First credible Google Pixel 4 renders surface online w/ glass back, huge camera bump
Feedback?
Drop us a line at gtips@9to5g.com. You can also soon rate us in Google Play, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Pocket Casts to help more people discover the show.