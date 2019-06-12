Google bizarrely confirms Pixel 4 design on Twitter following leaks

This week has seen a slew of Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL rumors, including our own about Project Soli integration just yesterday. In what appears to be a strategy to combat leaks, Google on Twitter officially confirmed the Pixel 4’s design.

Tweeted from the official Made by Google account at 11:30AM PT, we clearly see the rear of the Pixel 4, including the square camera bump with two side-by-side lenses — a first for the Pixel lineup, but standard on competing Android and iPhone devices. Underneath is a flash, while there are two unknown cutouts at the very top and in the bottom-right corner.

The photo only shows the rear of the Pixel 4, with the lower-left device highlighting the cameras, while the top-right shows the Google logo at its usual position at the bottom. Elsewhere on the phone, we can see the volume toggle and a white power button on the black device as the touch of color, but the lack of a fingerprint sensor.

To accompany the image, Google tweeted an overt reference to Monday and Tuesday’s leaks, and teased “what it can do.” A hashtag also confirms that the company is unsurprisingly calling its next flagship the Pixel 4. You can also make out the USB-C cutout at the very bottom.

Google PR has just confirmed to us that this is the design of the Pixel 4.

Well, since there seems to be some interest, here you go! Wait 'til you see what it can do. #Pixel4 pic.twitter.com/RnpTNZXEI1 — Made by Google (@madebygoogle) June 12, 2019

The strategy is quite revealing for a phone that isn’t usually announced until early October. However, it brilliantly allows Google to control the narrative of what its next device looks like rather than face a torrent of renders in the coming months. This is in sharp contrast to the near constant leaks that plagued the last two Made by Google phones.

Of course, there are still many unknowns about the Pixel 4. Google did not release what the front of the phone looks like. The lack of a fingerprint sensor nearly confirms the use of face recognition, with current rumors suggesting a full-width bezel up top to house everything.