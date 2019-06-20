Earlier this month, version 55 of Google’s consumer video conferencing app revealed the ability to set callback reminders. Google Duo 56 preps a call history feature on contact screens, the possible launch of Low Light mode, and sending a “Ping.”

About APK Insight: In this ‘APK Insight’ post, we’ve decompiled the latest version of an application that Google uploaded to the Play Store. When we decompile these files (called APKs, in the case of Android apps), we’re able to see various lines of code within that hint at possible future features. Keep in mind that Google may or may not ever ship these features, and our interpretation of what they are may be imperfect. We’ll try to enable those that are closer to being finished, however, to show you how they’ll look in the case that they do ship. With that in mind, read on.

Call history

With Duo 55, we enabled a call history feature on the pre-call screen. In addition to received video/audio messages, users will see their past calls with a contact in cards that include duration and conversation type. This is a vast improvement to the dialer integration that displayed Duo events with regular phone calls.

Received photos — a feature we’ve been tracking for Duo for the past several releases — will also appear here.

<string name=”call_history_type”>Call</string> <string name=”photo_history_type”>Photo</string> <string name=”video_message_history_type”>Video Message</string> <string name=”voice_message_history_type”>Voice message</string>

Low Light mode

Since version 44 last November, Duo has been working on a “Low Light mode.” We enabled the button during calls in Duo 55, with the latest release featuring tweaked user-facing strings that suggest a launch is coming soon. When turned on, the app will automatically work to adjust “video in dark environments.” It can be disabled in settings.

<string name=”low_light_notification_title”>Low Light mode ON</string> <string name=”low_light_notification_body”>Automatically adjusts your video in dark environments so others can see you better. You can disable this in settings.</string>

Ping

Google Duo 56 reveals work on an upcoming ability to “ping” a contact to “Show you care.” Available “ping” options include a “heart,” “hug,” or “wave.”

<string name=”ping_initiate_card_title”>Send a %s</string>

<string name=”ping_initiate_card_title_heart”>Show you care with a \u2764\ufe0f</string> <string name=”ping_initiate_card_title_hug”/> <string name=”ping_initiate_card_title_wave”/>

<string name=”ping_message_send_success”>Sent %s</string>

Recipients will get a notification of your small gesture, with the option to reply in the alert. This includes sending one back or initiating a video call

<string name=”ping_notification_received_title”>%1$s sent you a %2$s!</string> <string name=”ping_notification_reply_action”>Reply</string> <string name=”ping_notification_video_call_action”>Video call</string> <string name=”ping_received_card_subtitle”>Send one back</string>

How to update?

Google Duo 56 is rolling out now via the Play Store. Thanks to JEB Decompiler, which some APK Insight teardowns benefit from.

Dylan Roussel contributed to this article

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: