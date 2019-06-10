Over the past month, Google has widely rolled out Duo group video calls around the world. Google Duo 55 today reveals work on callback reminders, and possibly sending Duo messages with photos/videos that are already in your camera roll.

About APK Insight: In this ‘APK Insight’ post, we’ve decompiled the latest version of an application that Google uploaded to the Play Store. When we decompile these files (called APKs, in the case of Android apps), we’re able to see various lines of code within that hint at possible future features. Keep in mind that Google may or may not ever ship these features, and our interpretation of what they are may be imperfect. We’ll try to enable those that are closer to being finished, however, to show you how they’ll look in the case that they do ship. With that in mind, read on.

Callback reminders

Google introduced Duo messages to let you leave video/voicemail when the person you’re calling is unavailable. In a similar vein, Google Duo 55 reveals work on a “callback_reminder” to “set a reminder to call later.”

<string name=”remind_me_to_call_contact”>Set a reminder to call later</string> <string name=”pick_date_and_time”>Pick date & time</string> <string name=”reminder_set”>Reminder set</string>

The interface to create an alert will feature presets like “Later today” and “Tomorrow,” as well as a manual date/time picker.

<string name=”later_today”>Later today</string> <string name=”tomorrow”>Tomorrow</string> <string name=”past_time_error”>Time needs to be in the future</string>

The resulting notification will simply note who you’re supposed to call, and likely features a quick shortcut to do so.

<string name=”callback_reminder_notification_title”>Call %s \u23f0</string> <string name=”callback_reminder_notification_subtitle”>Time to call %s</string> <string name=”start_call_button”>Start call</string>

Sending photos/videos from camera roll

Speaking of messages in Duo, an accompanying expansion of that functionality might let you choose photos and videos already in your camera role versus having to record right before leaving a message. There’s a possibility this could be related to profile images, but a video avatar does not fit the service.

<string name=”choose_photo_from_camera_roll_text”>Choose photo from camera roll</string> <string name=”choose_video_photo_from_camera_roll_text”>Choose video or photo from camera roll</string>

Per-device Knock Knock

Google Duo 55 makes a tweak to clarify how Knock Knock works. The feature lets you broadcast your video before the other person answers, with Google now noting how “You can control Knock Knock for other devices in your Duo settings on each device.”

Google Duo 53 Google Duo 55

Keyboard/keypad

The keyboard/keypad button in the “Search contacts” field is now widely available. We first enabled this addition in April, and since then it has rolled out via a server-side update that’s not tied to Duo 55.

How to update?

Google Duo 55 is rolling out now via the Play Store.

Thanks to JEB Decompiler, which some APK Insight teardowns benefit from.

