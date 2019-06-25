The latest OxygenOS Open Beta for the OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T are now available after being announced on the official OnePlus Forums.

As with any OxygenOS Open Beta, this latest update brings with it a host of hotfixes and tweaks, alongside optimizations for commonly used apps and system controls. Some of these, like the new Screen Recorder feature, have been given a little bit more attention to improving the overall experience. When recording your display, you’re now able to get an FPS indicator right on your display.

Beyond that, there are some extra tweaks for the OnePlus Weather app. Scrolling between pages has been improved and you’re able to rearrange the cities you have for weather cards quickly and easily. There is even the ability to continue using the Weather app without giving it access to GPS location.

The Phone app gets some similar tweaks to animations when scrolling, enhanced contact search, and optimized Quick Responses for any calls you decline with the ability to edit any Quick Responses already set up.

OxygenOS Open Beta 21 and 13 for OnePlus 6/6T Changelog

System General bug fixes and stability improvements Screen Recorder Added FPS (Frames per second) option giving you more control over recording effects

Weather Improved scrolling experience for switching between pages Weather cards for multiple cities can now be rearranged or deleted by tapping and holding on them Optimized user experience by allowing you to use this app while app permission to access GPS location is disabled

Phone Improved animation effects when switching between pages Improved experience with searching for contacts Optimized Quick Responses for declined calls and supported editing Quick Responses



The OTA is rolling out right now and weighs in at 112MB for those already enrolled on the OxygenOS Open Beta program on their OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T. If you haven’t already received the OTA, head to your Settings > System Updates and manually refresh.

More on OnePlus:

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: